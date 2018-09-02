An angry Doug Pederson not happy with report that Nick Foles will start Week 1

Doug Pederson, perhaps being inspired by Nick Saban angrily answering a fair question about his quarterbacks on national television Saturday night, was snippy with the media on Sunday.

Pederson wasn’t happy with a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Nick Foles would start at quarterback in Week 1. Since Carson Wentz hasn’t been cleared for contact — Pederson admitted that in his angry news conference on Sunday — it isn’t a huge surprise that Foles would start against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Still, Pederson wasn’t happy with the report and said as a result he wouldn’t talk about the quarterback position.

“I appreciate you all putting words in my mouth this week,” Pederson said. “Therefore, I’m not going to discuss it.”

Doug Pederson: “What’s the point of this?”

The media on hand pressed Pederson about not discussing his quarterback decision, which has been a story in NFL circles pretty much since Foles won a Super Bowl MVP with Wentz recovering from a torn ACL on the sideline.

“You saw the reports,” Pederson said.

Pederson repeated “Next question” a few more times.

“I’m not answering the question,” he finally stated.

The media in Philadelphia wasn’t thrilled they were being punished for someone else’s report, and someone asked Pederson what point he was trying to make.

“Exactly. What is the point of this? It’s my decision,” Pederson said.

Pederson said part of his refusal to announce his starting quarterback was to maintain a competitive advantage.

“Little bit, yeah. Little bit,”. Pederson said. “Trying to win a football game, you know? I don’t want to put my game plan out there for everybody to see it and read it, and teams to scheme. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense, you know? So I appreciate it.”

Pederson might not have a decision to make anyway

The funny thing is, Pederson might not even have a decision to make.

Pederson said Wentz hasn’t been cleared for contact. It’s Sunday. The Eagles play on Thursday night.

“We got a lot of days left,” Pederson said when asked if it would be possible for Wentz to get cleared and play.

Again, it’s Sunday. The Eagles play on Thursday night.

It’s still theoretically possible for Wentz to be cleared for contact, get a day or two of practice and play on Thursday. But everyone knows that wouldn’t be prudent. Even though Foles struggled badly in the preseason, he was incredible in the NFC championship game and Super Bowl last season, and he has earned a start in front of the home fans in the opener. There’s no need to rush Wentz, the franchise quarterback, especially with the extra days before the Eagles play in Week 2.

While it seems pretty clear how this will end up, Pederson wasn’t happy that it got reported. And he’s done talking about it.

Doug Pederson, with Carson Wentz at practice, said he won’t discuss his Week 1 decision at quarterback. (AP)

