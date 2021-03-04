Angry Donovan Mitchell forgets Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers were actually screwed by referees

Angry Donovan Mitchell forgets Lillard, Blazers were actually screwed by referees originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Donovan Mitchell can be mad.

But he can’t be mad mad.

The Jazz point guard laid into NBA officiating after their 131-123 OT loss to the 76ers Wednesday night.

“It's getting f---ing ridiculous that this is what is happening."

For context, Mitchell picked up his first technical foul with 57 seconds remaining in OT after kicking the basketball.

Joel Embiid successfully lobbies a crucial technical foul on Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/7z4U38q6du — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 4, 2021

His second one came less than 30 seconds later.

Mitchell vented postgame about officials, but refuses to take any responsibility for his actions.

Donovan Mitchell: “We don’t complain”



As he goes on a 90 second rant complaining pic.twitter.com/dml2ePElxP — The Wooderboys Podcast (@wooderboys) March 4, 2021

It's tough to go out there and see how we fight and compete, and to have a game like that taken from us.

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell added that the Jazz 'continually get screwed.'

It’s funny you say that, Spida. Remember this?

Story continues

THIS IS GOALTENDING!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3qxAvMbmt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

Lest we forget this incredible no-call on a clear goaltend that ended in a Trail Blazers loss.

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was furious.

Damian Lillard absolutely furious at end of game, for good reason pic.twitter.com/SXVowD6IDt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

And rightfully so… the officials legitimately cost the Blazers a chance at winning that game.

Like, actually.

After the game, Damian Lillard laid into NBA officiating.

"We're in a playoff race and they cost us a game, on an easy call."@Dame_Lillard on the missed goaltending call pic.twitter.com/pMdZAa5lEz — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

“They cost us the game— on an easy call.”

Lillard actually has a leg to stand on with his criticism.

Back then, Mitchell called it “A tough job for the refs.”

It sounds like Mitchell has changed his tune a little bit since then.

Or is, at the very least, being incredibly selective.

What’s more insane about Mitchell’s criticism is that he helped cost the game for the Jazz by picking up two technical fouls-- IN OVERTIME, which led to free throws and possession. Sure, emotions are high, but to get t’d up in a one possession game in overtime, Mitchell isn’t taking responsibility for his actions.

If we want to talk about games getting taken away, let’s first remember what happened in Utah, ok?