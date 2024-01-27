Angola vs Namibia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Angola vs Namibia - LIVE!

Namibia play their first ever knockout match at the Africa Cup of Nations as they face Angola in the last-16 this evening. In three previous AFCON appearances, Namibia had not won a single match, but they have squeezed through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams, having stunned Tunisia in their opening game.

Angola have never won a knockout match at AFCON themselves, having lost in the last-eight on the two previous occasions they qualified from their group. They have been one of the most consistent teams at the tournament this time, drawing with Algeria and then beating Mauritania and Burkina Faso to top Group D.

These were two of the lowest-ranked teams going into the tournament but one of them will play in the quarter-finals, where they will certainly be the underdogs against either Nigeria or Cameroon. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Angola vs Namibia latest news

Kick-off: 5pm GMT, Stade de la Paix

How to watch: Sky Sports

Angola team news: Fredy and Paz doubts

Namibia team news: Nyambe could return

Standard Sport prediction: Angola to win

Fair to say not many expected these two sides to make it out of their groups, but it's a last-16 clash at the Africa Cup of Nations.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from Stade de la Paix.