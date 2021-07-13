Angler: Lake Champlain fishing tourney 'off the hook'

Jul. 13—PLATTSBURGH — Lake Champlain over the weekend hosted its first of five fishing tourneys scheduled for the freshwater body this summer — and it was off the hook.

"The Bassmaster Elite Series is always such a great event to host with the City of Plattsburgh," North Country Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director of Tourism & Marketing Alyssa Senecal told the Press-Republican.

"Ninety-six elite anglers along with tournament marshals, staff, family, friends and fans came to town and they could not speak more highly of our lake and our area."

SERIES RETURNS

The tournament lasted Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11.

The Bassmaster Elite Series was the only fishing competition held on Lake Champlain last summer due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. That event had no spectators and a series of safety protocols in place.

The 2021 one was back up to speed with the usual festivities, as well as fans and family members present at weigh-ins to cheer for their favorite anglers.

"It was so great to hear and see on social media, ESPN, Fox News and just driving through town — it was hard to miss the decked out bass boats parked at our hotels, in front of our restaurants and pumping gas at the local stations," Senecal continued.

"After a tough year, it is so great to get back into the swing of things."

LAKE CHAMPLAIN LOVE

Maryland pro angler Bryan Schmidt took home $100,000 as the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite champion with a final weigh-in of 78 pounds and 5 ounces.

Schmidt won a title on Lake Champlain back in 2016, but the latest win was his first Elite Series victory.

After locking down the blue trophy Sunday, Schmidt was asked, "What is it with Lake Champlain and you?"

"I'm in love with it. You know how you can say you love something or you're in love with something? Well, I'm in love with Lake Champlain."

Schmidt thanked his wife and team before continuing his accolades of the freshwater lake.

"It's my favorite lake in whole world. I'm speechless, man. I'm just so happy."

NEXT IN LINE

Next up is the Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series presented by A.R.E, scheduled to begin this Thursday, July 15 and last through Sunday, July 17.

The event is co-hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

It will feature the region's best bass-fishing pros and co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $65,000, plus an additional $35,000 bonus if the winner is a qualified Phoenix Boat owner, an MLF release says.

"Champlain is fishing pretty good right now," Toyota Series angler Alec Morrison, of Peru, says in the news release. "It always tends to be a little tougher in July during the post spawn, but we are a little ahead this year and I think the tournament will be pretty good."

He anticipates it will take 17 to 18 pounds per day to slide into the top 10 and will take around 60 pounds to win the three-day event.

"I've fished many events on this body of water, and actually came in 2nd and 3rd place as a co-angler. This will be my first time to fish a tournament on (Lake) Champlain as a boater, so I'm really excited about that and looking forward to it."

Anglers will take off at 6 a.m. daily from the Plattsburgh City Marina at 5 Dock St. Weigh-ins will be held at the marina, beginning at 2 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online through the "MLF Live" weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

SCHEDULE

The remaining 2021 Lake Champlain event schedule is as follows:

—Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17: MLF Toyota Series

—Saturday, July 24: FLW BFL

—Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 1: IJSBA National Championships presented by East Coast Watercross

—Thursday, Aug. 5 through Tuesday, Aug. 10: MLF Bass Pro Tour

—Saturday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 19: ABA Open Series