Angler breaks ‘unbeatable’ 46-year record with Britain’s biggest freshwater eel

Steve Ricketts, 62, holds the eel, thought to be up to 40 years old - BNPS

An angler has caught Britain’s biggest freshwater eel, breaking a record that stood for 46 years

Steve Ricketts, 62, said he was still in shock after reeling in an eel about the same weight as a bowling ball from a lake in Kent.

He described his catch as the “fish of a lifetime”, adding that he had thought the previous record was unbeatable.

The 40-year-old eel was 47in long, weighed 11lb 3oz and had a girth of 12in, narrowly beating the previous record catch of 11lb 2oz by Steve Terry on the Kingfisher Lake in Hampshire in 1978.

Mr Ricketts’ eel was weighed on three sets of scales to ensure a spot-on recording before being confirmed as an official record by the British Record Fish Committee (BRFC).

The eel's girth was an impressive 12in - BNPS

After photographing the European eel, Mr Ricketts released it safely back into the water.

Mr Ricketts, from Catford, south London, said: “Initially I didn’t think the eel was that big. It wasn’t putting up a big fight and felt more like a six-pounder.

“It had a small head so when that popped out the water, I still didn’t think it was that big. But when I saw the rest of it surface, I shouted out in shock.

“My net has 3ft arms, and with the fish’s head at the spreader block, a load of its body was still hanging out the back.

“I weighed it then got another carp angler to do the same as I couldn’t believe it. I think it still has not sunk in yet because nobody thought that record would be beaten.”

‘The unthinkable has become reality’

The National Anguilla Club (NAC) for eel anglers, of which Mr Ricketts is a member, posted on social media: “Most of us have grown up with Steve Terry’s record eel thought to be unbeatable. But with Steve Ricketts’ recent epic capture the unthinkable has become reality.

“After all the evidence has been checked and verified by the BRFC, they have just announced a new British record of 11lb 3oz will be issued.

“A huge congratulations to NAC member Steve Ricketts on a truly remarkable and inspiring capture.”

