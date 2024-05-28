Angler breaks state record for largest white perch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan native with a hankering for hunting records has collected another one.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that Scott Smith has set a new state record for the largest white perch catch. A DNR fisheries biologist verified the catch, a white perch that weighed 2 pounds, 5.92 ounces and was 16.25 inches long. It was caught on Lake St. Clair, the large basin that connects Lake Huron and Lake Erie.

According to the DNR, Cindy Cordo held the previous record, catching a 2-pound white perch that measured 13.57 inches out of Bear Lake in Muskegon County.

Smith told the DNR that he is no stranger to big fish and no stranger to Lake St. Clair.

“I’ve been fishing in Michigan for close to 65 years,” Smith said. “I grew up fishing the Detroit River. We used to ride our bikes down there as kids, throw in a line with our bait and ‘ride’ the catch home.”

Sign up for the Storm Team 8 daily forecast newsletter

Smith, who is a dentist based out of Adrian, has also worked as a fly-fishing instructor for decades. He told the DNR that he now hunts records, ever since setting the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame record for a rainbow trout in 1996. Smith claims he currently holds 53 world records, but this is his first time claiming a state-record catch in Michigan.

A certificate and photo shows off Scott Smith’s world-record rainbow trout caught in 1996. (Courtesy DNR)

“Sometimes you’re in the right spot at the right time, and sometimes you just get lucky,” he said.

The DNR only measures fish records based on weight. To qualify, the fish must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist. The agency has a full list of state record holders on its website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.