This angle of the Gabe Davis TD pass for Bills vs. the Chiefs is insane

The Bills had another strong output from receiver Gabe Davis in Week 6.

In the team’s 24-20 win over the Chiefs, Davis gave the team three catches for 74 yards. Undoubtedly, the grab by Davis leading to a touchdown was the most impressive.

On the play, Davis streaked up the right sidelined and hauled in another deep catch for a score. It put the Bills up 10-7 at the time.

Most of us have seen the television view of it. But how about the one that Davis had? That’s new, and we’ve got it.

Davis himself got his hands on a sideline video of his TD. The angle is something else.

At first it’s hard to see him, but as he comes up the field he comes into focus–As does the ball thrown by quarterback Josh Allen.

Check out the awesome look at the touchdown below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire