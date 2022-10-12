This angle of the Bills’ 98-yard touchdown is incredible

The play of the game came only seconds into it when the Buffalo Bills routed the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The contest ended 38-3. The first of those many scores by the Bills was a 98-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis.

You know how it looked on television.

But what about from Allen’s vantage point?

Thanks to a perfectly placed camera, we essentially have that exact view.

Check out this awesome angle of the biggest play of the season (so far) below:

This is incredible. Who filmed this? With what? pic.twitter.com/PikO1qcBqP — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 10, 2022

