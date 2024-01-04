Angie Lansing steps in as interim ISU AD

Jan. 3—One day after announcing Sherard Clinkscales' departure as Indiana State University's athletic director, ISU named veteran Sycamore administrator Angie Lansing has its interim AD.

Lansing currently serves as the senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator. She's in her 17th year with the ISU athletic department.

Clinkscales' tenure as athletic director began in February 2016 and ended Dec. 31. ISU and Clinkscales haven't yet commented on the specific reasons for his departure in the midst of the 2023-24 athletic season, other than the university's explanation that he "has decided to step down from his role to pursue other opportunities."

Lansing steps into the interim AD role for the second time in her career. She served as ISU interim AD in 2016 after Ron Prettyman left as Sycamore athletic director, just prior to Clinkscales' hiring.

"Indiana State University is very fortunate to have an administrator of Angie's caliber on staff who can fill this important role," ISU President Deborah Curtis said in another university news release Wednesday afternoon. "Indiana State has the utmost confidence and given her experience and vision for the Sycamores; she is the ideal candidate for this position. At this time, the University's priority is to continue to elevate the tremendous work being done by our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff in Sycamore Athletics."

Lansing starred as a distance runner for the ISU track and cross country teams from 1994 to 1998 As an athlete, Lansing earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors and Academic All-American honors in four consecutive years. She still holds the school records for the indoor mile run and outdoor 1,500-meter run.

She was inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

In her current role with ISU, Lansing oversees women's basketball, women's soccer, women's golf, volleyball, track and field, and cross country. She is actively involved with various Missouri Valley Conference committees, including Conference Relations and Finance, and as the sport liaison for track and field and cross country coaches.

Lansing also served as NCAA Division I Track and Field and Cross Country Sport Committee Chair for three years.

"It's a privilege to serve as Indiana State University's Interim Director of Athletics," Lansing said in the ISU release. "Sycamore athletics has a rich history that I will continue to uphold. Our staff works hard every day to support our student-athletes and coaches. I plan to maintain the momentum of our competitive seasons. I look forward to working with the University community and the Terre Haute community as we continue to support our student-athletes and athletic programs."