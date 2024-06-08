Angers’ Yan Valery agrees Sheffield Wednesday deal

Former Southampton defender Yan Valery (25) is set to move back to England. The SCO Angers full-back is on the verge of a move to EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Last season, Valery played 37 games for Angers as they secured their return to Ligue 1. However, having got the team promoted back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, he could now be set for a departure. Under contract until 2026, Valery is the subject of interest from Sheffield Wednesday. L’Équipe reports that the Tunisian international has already agreed terms with the Yorkshire club and is keen on a return to England, as he recently revealed in an interview with 90 Mins.

Sheffield Wednesday are now in discussions with Angers in order to reach an agreement. Manager Danny Röhl is a big fan of the player, having worked with him at Southampton when he was assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhüttl.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle