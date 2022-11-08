Angels won't trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason, GM Perry Minasian reveals

Angels GM declares Ohtani won't be traded this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be on the move this winter.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian made that news official Monday, telling reporters that Ohtani would not be traded this offseason and that he will start the 2023 MLB season with Los Angeles.

The Angels' pitcher and designated hitter avoided arbitration by signing a record one-year, $30 million contract in October, but many wondered if Los Angeles would try to trade Ohtani during the offseason in an attempt to rebuild their farm system.

With just one year on his contract, Ohtani would be a hot commodity if the Angels had decided to put him on the trade block.

Teams never believed that the #Angels would trade Shohei Ohtani once he signed his 1-year, $30M contract, but GM Perry Minasian now makes it official, telling reporters that Ohtani will be an Angel on opening day. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 7, 2022

The 28-year-old entered MLB in 2018 when he won American League Rookie of the Year, foreshadowing what was to come. He went on to win a Silver Slugger Award and the AL MVP in 2021 along with All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022.

Back in August, one MLB executive suggested the San Francisco Giants could be a suitable landing spot for Ohtani, but for now, the star free agent on everyone’s minds in the Bay is Aaron Judge.