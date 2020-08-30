Angels win 16-3, Yankees avoid longest slide in 25 years

Jo Adell and Mike Trout starred as the Los Angeles Angels humbled the Seattle Mariners 16-3 in MLB.

Adell hit his first two home runs in MLB and Angels team-mate Trout drove in six against the Mariners on Saturday.

The Angels set a season high in runs as reigning American League (AL) MVP Trout had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning to help his team move 14-1 ahead.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees edged neighbours the New York Mets 2-1 to avoid their longest slide in 25 years.

Clint Frazier scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Dellin Betances' wild pitch as the Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak, having not lost eight in a row since 1995.

Bogaerts inspires Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts' three-run homer in the first inning set the tone as the AL East-worst Boston Red Sox defeated fellow strugglers and World Series champions the Washington Nationals 5-3.

Debutant Taijuan Walker pitched six shut-out innings to help the Toronto Blue Jays blank the Baltimore Orioles 5-0. Walker, who was acquired from the Mariners on Thursday, allowed four hits, three walks, while striking out four.

Sheffield struggles

Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield allowed six runs and four hits in just 4.6 innings of work. Seattle's pitchers had 11 walks, with Sheffield accounting for four of those.

Sogard hits walk-off homer

Eric Sogard's first career walk-off homer lifted the Milwaukee Bucks past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6.

Saturday's results

Detroit Tigers 4-2 Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers 8-2 Minnesota Twins

Chicago Cubs 3-0 Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Chicago Cubs

Houston Astros 4-2 Oakland Athletics

Kansas City Royals 9-6 Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians 2-1 St Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees 2-1 New York Mets

Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 Texas Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Boston Red Sox 5-3 Washington Nationals

Houston Astros 6-3 Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants 5-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies 4-3 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels 16-3 Seattle Mariners

Mets at Yankees

The Mets (15-17) and Yankees (17-13) will renew hostilities on Sunday, this time in a doubleheader in New York.