Angels win 16-3, Yankees avoid longest slide in 25 years

Jo Adell and Mike Trout starred as the Los Angeles Angels humbled the Seattle Mariners 16-3 in MLB.
Adell hit his first two home runs in MLB and Angels team-mate Trout drove in six against the Mariners on Saturday.
The Angels set a season high in runs as reigning American League (AL) MVP Trout had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning to help his team move 14-1 ahead.
Meanwhile, the New York Yankees edged neighbours the New York Mets 2-1 to avoid their longest slide in 25 years.
Clint Frazier scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Dellin Betances' wild pitch as the Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak, having not lost eight in a row since 1995.
Bogaerts inspires Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts' three-run homer in the first inning set the tone as the AL East-worst Boston Red Sox defeated fellow strugglers and World Series champions the Washington Nationals 5-3.
Debutant Taijuan Walker pitched six shut-out innings to help the Toronto Blue Jays blank the Baltimore Orioles 5-0. Walker, who was acquired from the Mariners on Thursday, allowed four hits, three walks, while striking out four.
Sheffield struggles
Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield allowed six runs and four hits in just 4.6 innings of work. Seattle's pitchers had 11 walks, with Sheffield accounting for four of those.
Sogard hits walk-off homer
Eric Sogard's first career walk-off homer lifted the Milwaukee Bucks past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6.
Saturday's results
Detroit Tigers 4-2 Minnesota Twins
Detroit Tigers 8-2 Minnesota Twins
Chicago Cubs 3-0 Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Chicago Cubs
Houston Astros 4-2 Oakland Athletics
Kansas City Royals 9-6 Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Atlanta Braves
Cleveland Indians 2-1 St Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees 2-1 New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Baltimore Orioles
Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 Texas Rangers
Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 Pittsburgh Pirates
Boston Red Sox 5-3 Washington Nationals
Houston Astros 6-3 Oakland Athletics
San Francisco Giants 5-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
Colorado Rockies 4-3 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels 16-3 Seattle Mariners
Mets at Yankees
The Mets (15-17) and Yankees (17-13) will renew hostilities on Sunday, this time in a doubleheader in New York.