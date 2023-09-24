Angels vs. Twins Recap

The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
“Talk about being committed to your job!”
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
Don't be surprised if you have to spend all your FAB on these waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
The Cowboys defense didn't look the same after losing one of its stars.
The Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things got considerably worse on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.