Angels vs. Twins Highlights
Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers each homered to back Joe Ryan, who struck out 10 to lead the Twins to a 9-3 win over the Angels
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
The Bears had a brutal week of preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things got considerably worse on Sunday.
Don't be surprised if you have to spend all your FAB on these waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense hasn't found its stride yet.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
New York lost to the Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday. Afterward, head coach Robert Saleh made his position clear.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.