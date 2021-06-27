Angels vs. Rays Highlights

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, a long drive off an overhanging catwalk, but the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Friday night when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moved up to the leadoff spot, Ohtani hit a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field, only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998. “I've never seen that in a game or batting practice,” said Angels manager Joe Maddon, who managed the Rays from 2006-14.