Angels vs. Rays Highlights
Ohtani, Gosselin lead the Angels to a 6-4 win
Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. “I'm going to tell you what it's like, it's like waking up on Christmas morning as a kid and seeing all the presents,” Phillips said.
Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, a long drive off an overhanging catwalk, but the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Friday night when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moved up to the leadoff spot, Ohtani hit a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field, only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998. “I've never seen that in a game or batting practice,” said Angels manager Joe Maddon, who managed the Rays from 2006-14.
