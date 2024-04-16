Angels vs. Rays Highlights
Patrick Sandoval and the Angels take on Zach Eflin and the Rays on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, 2024
Patrick Sandoval and the Angels take on Zach Eflin and the Rays on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, 2024
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
Check out the NBA's playoff matchups, series schedules, play-in games, and more.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Never change, Gronk.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.