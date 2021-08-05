Angels vs. Rangers Highlights

U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
For the fourth straight Olympics, the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay team failed to medal in an event America used to own. As usual, a botched baton pass was the culprit.
The White Sox' throwback uniforms for the Field of Dreams game are AMAZING.
‘No thank you,’ bronze winner Sarah Robles finally responds
The Red Sox added some outfield depth Thursday by reportedly trading for Rangers minor leaguer Delino DeShields.
Nicolas Batum consoled Luka Doncic, who sat sullenly with a towel draped over his head and his face buried in his hands.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy took a shot at the Yankees on Thursday when asked about New York's flurry of activity at the MLB trade deadline.
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Over 50,000 fans were in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to see Max Scherzer make his first start wearing Dodger Blue.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
The Giants are anticipating the return of three key veterans who potentially could provide the team with the "spark of energy" it needs to close out the season.
The champion's critics may be disappointed to learn that his "no-frills approach" passes muster.
In what might have been her final competitive match with the USWNT, Carli Lloyd gave herself a moment to reflect back on all the work it took to get there.
While the whole team stood during the national anthem, all players except Carli Lloyd knelt just before kickoff to protest racism.