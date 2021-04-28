Angels vs. Rangers Highlights

As usual, it's difficult to decipher the truth from the smokescreens during NFL draft week.
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/27/2021
The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.
Beth Wilkinson was hired by Dan Snyder to investigate the Washington Football Team's culture and conduct.
Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.
Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.
Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to talk about the Julio Jones rumors, the first round QBs, and the running back shooting up draft boards.
Failure for San Francisco officially counts as three blown first-round picks rather than just one. And even with three first-round quality quarterbacks to choose from, it’s hardly guaranteed.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.
Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors, 04/27/2021
Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.
If Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is going to get signed, "Bones" will apparently be using a new management team to work out the details.
Two days removed from a rollover wreck at Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano said he wants to be “an advocate of change” as NASCAR investigates Sunday’s wreck and evaluates its superspeedway racing package. Logano’s No. 22 went airborne on the final lap of Stage 1 at the 2.66-mile track after a multicar wreck. […]
Usman became the first man to knock out Masvidal when he connected with a perfectly thrown straight right hand.
At some point, the list of MMA fighters Jake Paul says he'll meet in the boxing ring probably will outpace the ones he hasn't.
Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.
A 28-0 run. How?
Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.
NASCAR officials penalized the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team Tuesday for a lug-nut infraction after Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. After Kyle Busch drove the No. 18 Toyota to an 18th-place finish, officials discovered one lug nut not safety secured in a post-race check. That safety violation (Section 10.9.10.4 in the rule book) […]