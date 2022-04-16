Angels vs. Rangers Highlights
Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, while Jared Walsh, Kurt Suzuki and Jo Adell also homered in the Angels' 9-6 victory over the Rangers
The Lakers want and need Malik Monk to remain with the team, but is the feeling mutual?
Dave Roberts of the Dodgers, one of two Black managers in MLB, says the shortening of the draft has made it harder for Black players to reach the majors.
State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 47 in March, changing the rules hourly workers have for when they can and cannot clock overtime. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law on April 6.
Hint: It’s not a small amount.
That's happened only three times in MLB since 1950.
Somehow, Alcides Escobar managed to not only stay in the game, but laugh about it later.
Carlos Rodn went seven strong innings and the Giants got three homers in an impressive win over the Guardians.
Thursday's A's-Rays game truly had it all.
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery threw five scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles, but a lack of run support led to Friday's 2-1 loss in 11 innings.
"He must close his eyes mid play and just share what he’s imagining," one critic wrote on Twitter.
Robby Anderson really, really doesn't want Baker Mayfield on the Panthers. In fact, he even doubled-down on that sentiment.
Jordan Spieth was about to hit his approach shot on Harbor Town's par-4 eighth before a deer sprung onto the fairway.
Despite Pete Carroll hinting otherwise, the return of Smith could close the pursuit of QBs for Seattle. That could impact Mayfield and the Browns:
Iowa Cubs pitcher Caleb Kilian is the top-ranked pitching prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most legendary basketball players in the sport’s recorded history.
Spencer Torkelson homered in the seventh inning to give the visiting Detroit Tigers a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
Who is replacing Michele Tafoya
It’s hard to believe Buck Showalter’s influence hasn’t helped Francisco Lindor gain a fresh mindset with Mets.
The Reds will be on Apple TV on Jackie Robinson Day when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch.
"When you're on the golf course, it's time to compete."