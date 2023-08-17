Angels vs. Rangers Highlights

Ohtani is expected to return to the rotation for the Angels' series against the Reds which begins on Aug. 21.
The Angels went all-in at the trade deadline in hopes of rallying for a playoff spot and keeping Shohei Ohtani happy. It has not gone well.
Instead of reveling in Ohtani's star power and enjoying the relief that the pitching issue wasn't serious for the AL MVP front-runner, Angels manager Phil Nevin had to explain what went wrong with his closer.
With the trade deadline in the rearview, let's assess how the Angels stack up against their AL competitors.
Will keeping Shohei Ohtani work out for the Angels?
Ohtani had one of the great doubleheader performances in MLB history on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Angels opted to be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Will action ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline significantly shift World Series odds?
The deal furthers the team's commitment to building around and attempting to retain Shohei Ohtani.
The Angels were expected to accept their fate. Instead, they're choosing to believe postseason odds are malleable.
In baseball as in life, sometimes it really is about the journey and not the destination.
The Angels also acquired reliever Reynaldo López from the White Sox.
The Angels phenom has 35 homers through 96 games this season.
