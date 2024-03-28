Angels vs. Orioles Highlights
Mike Trout and the Angels take on Corbin Burnes and the Orioles on March 28, 2024
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Most of the players on this list are being drafted as if they're sure to reach the high end of their fantasy outcomes. Not so fast, says Dalton Del Don.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The 6-foot-9 senior is the early projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
These big-name players carry an alarming level of risk this fantasy baseball season. Here's who to think twice about.
Six of the eight games have spreads fewer than seven points.
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).