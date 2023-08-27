Angels vs Mets Highlights
Pete Alonso knocked a game-tying double and Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off single to lead the Mets to a 3-2 win over the Angels
Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn nearly lost the ball from his first career hit.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Messi didn't enter until the 60th minute, but he still put on a show.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?