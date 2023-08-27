Angels vs. Mets Highlights

Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
This is a brutal blow to the Angels and all of baseball.
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Ohtani is expected to return to the rotation for the Angels' series against the Reds which begins on Aug. 21.
With the trade deadline in the rearview, let's assess how the Angels stack up against their AL competitors.
Here's a breakdown of the major deals and reactions from Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
The Los Angeles Angels opted to be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.
As players board flights to join their new (and sometimes old) teams, let’s take a look at some of the winners and losers of trade season.
Will action ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline significantly shift World Series odds?
The deal furthers the team's commitment to building around and attempting to retain Shohei Ohtani.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
