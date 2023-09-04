Angels vs. A's Highlights
Ryan Noda and Seth Brown each hit two-run homers while Tony Kemp cleared the bases with a single to lead the A's over the Angels, 10-6
Pete Alonso is the fifth player in MLB history to record three 40-home-run, 100-RBI seasons in his first five years in the league.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
“This is the lightest I’ve felt since I took over.”
Shifting MVP odds created the perfect stage for Acuña to make a statement.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Jones will lose about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Do you believe?
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.