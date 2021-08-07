Angels vs. Dodgers Highlights

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not need to self isolate even though a member of his staff on a recent trip to Scotland tested positive for the coronavirus, his Downing Street office said. Johnson visited a police college in Fife on Wednesday and a wind farm off Aberdeenshire on Thursday. Local media reported a member of Johnson’s staff who accompanied him to the police college and travelled with him on a plane tested positive for coronavirus.
Despite missing injured All-Stars Mike Trout and Jared Walsh, the Los Angeles Angels are still finding ways to win. José Iglesias' double in the 10th inning drove in the go-ahead run and the bullpen held the Los Angeles Dodgers in check as the Angels rallied to win 4-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. “Overall a great team win for us,” manager Joe Maddon said.
Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.
José Iglesias hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after homering earlier, and the Angels won 4-3 to drop the Dodgers to 1-12 in extra-inning games this season.
Yafai won flyweight gold and Daley took bronze in the men’s 10 metres platform.
The 28-year-old, who earned a living at the Land Rover factory in Solihull, beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines to win the flyweight title in Tokyo.
The Cuban government on Friday approved a law authorizing the creation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a major shift in the communist-ruled country where state-owned companies are the norm.
The A's were dealt two tough blows Thursday and Friday, but managed to push all that aside, walking off on the Rangers on Friday.
Many NL stars are hurt, so why not Bryce Harper for MVP?
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami took the silver in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko, the home favourite bringing her proud coach to tears at Kasumigaseki Country Club. But there was no fairytale finish for India's world number 200 Aditi Ashok, who was second after the third round but ended a heart-breaking fourth having raised her country's medal hopes.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
The Mets' inability to drive in baserunners bit them again in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, as they fell out of first place in the NL East.
After defeating France, the U.S. men's basketball team has now won 16 Olympic gold medals and four in a row since a bronze in 2004.
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.