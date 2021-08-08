Angels vs. Dodgers Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chris Taylor's 2-run double lifts Dodgers over Angels
Chris Taylor's 2-run double lifts Dodgers over Angels
The Giants were looking at another tough 2-1 loss. But things got crazy in extra innings and Gabe Kapler's group escaped with a huge win.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Could you even imagine ...
This was frightening.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Gabe Kapler had to use every reliver in his bullpen to escape Milwaukee with an improbable win Saturday night.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
The Red Sox' playoff chances have taken a large hit during their worst slump of the 2021 MLB season. Here's a breakdown.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The Rangers had to use a position player late in the game against the A's, and comedy ensued.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.