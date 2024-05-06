Angels visit the Pirates to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (12-22, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-19, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-3, 2.23 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -144, Angels +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to start a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has gone 7-8 at home and 16-19 overall. The Pirates are 11-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has an 8-11 record on the road and a 12-22 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke'Bryan Hayes has seven doubles and a home run for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .330 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .193 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels: 2-8, .239 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.