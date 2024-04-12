Angels try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels (6-6, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-6, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -115, Angels -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 0-3 record at home and a 7-6 record overall. The Red Sox have a 6-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 6-6 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Angels are 5-0 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with a .333 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI. Triston Casas is 12-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Logan O'Hoppe has a double, a triple and a home run for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.