Angels suspend pitching coach Mickey Callaway after harassment allegations
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday suspended pitching coach Mickey Callaway, after five women who work in sports media came forward to tell their stories of being “aggressively pursued” by Callaway, who sent them inappropriate text messages while he was the New York Mets manager and Cleveland Indians pitching coach.
The team said it would work with MLB to “conduct a full investigation” into the allegations.
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 2, 2021
The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang shared details and screenshots of Callaway’s text messages to these female media members, summing up:
[T]he actions by the now 45-year-old Callaway spanned at least five years, multiple cities and three teams. Two of the women said they were warned about his behavior – from fellow media members and others who worked in baseball. An additional seven women who worked in various MLB markets said that, although they had not been approached by Callaway, they had been cautioned about him.
“It was the worst-kept secret in sports,” said one of the women.
After the news broke on Monday, the Angels said what was reported violated the Angels’ values and they would take it seriously.
From Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey: "The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization's values and policies. We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB."
— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 2, 2021
Callaway played in the big leagues from 1999-2003. He was the Indians’ pitching coach from 2013 to 2017 and was the Mets’ manager for two seasons.
The incident comes just weeks after the Mets fired GM Jared Porter for sending lewd text messages to a female journalist.
