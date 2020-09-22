Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons opts out of MLB season: 'The best decision for my family'

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons has opted out of the remainder of the Major League Baseball season, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

Simmons informed the team of his decision Monday night. According to the report, his decision was due to concerns about COVID-19.

Though Simmons did not specifically mention COVID-19 in his statement to the Times, he did confirm he’s opting out of the season.

Here’s the full statement:

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association developed an environment and system that empowered players and provided us the opportunity to decide on whether to play or opt out of the season,” Simmons said in a statement provided to The Times. “At this moment, I feel this is the best decision for me and for my family. We don’t know what the future holds, but we would like to sincerely thank the Angels organization and Angels fans for welcoming and making us feel at home.

The Angels also released a statement:

Angels statement on Andrelton Simmons: pic.twitter.com/mlmhRJmokq — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 22, 2020

Simmons is the 17th major league player to opt out of the 2020 season, though Nick Markakis of the Atlanta Braves eventually decided to return. Simmons is the sixth player to opt out during the season. This is the final year of his seven-year, $58 million contract, meaning it’s possible he’s played his final game for the Angels.

The 31-year-old shortstop finishes the season with a .297/.346/.356 batting line. He did not hit a home run, but did provide his usual stellar defense when healthy. Unfortunately, staying on the field was an issue. Simmons missed 22 games with a sprained left ankle.

Overall, it’s been another disappointing season for the 24-31 Angels. Though they have not officially been eliminated, they are poised to miss the postseason for the 10th time in 11 years.

