Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make historic start on mound while batting in the No. 2 spot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Harris
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Angels on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, avoiding arbitration. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound and bat second in the order Sunday night against the Chicago White Sox. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The last time something like this happened, it was a mistake.

On May 17, 2009, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Andy Sonnanstine was scheduled to pitch. It was a home game, so the designated hitter was available. But by mistake, Sonnanstine’s name was written in Tampa Bay’s batting lineup, hitting third. Too late for the Rays to make a change, Sonnanstine came to the plate three times during his 5⅔-inning start, going one for three with a RBI.

It was the only time in the last 45 years a starting pitcher batted for himself in the starting lineup of an American League game.

This year, it might not be so rare.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will hit and pitch in the same game for the first time in his MLB career Sunday night against the Chicago White Sox, slotted in the No. 2 spot of the lineup for the nationally televised finale of the team’s season-opening series.

Ohtani will be the first Angels starting pitcher to bat for himself in an AL game since the designated hitter rule was implemented in 1973, and the first starting pitcher on any team to bat second in a game since 1903.

It’s the latest step in Ohtani’s path back to a full-time two-way role, the result of the team’s decision to remove restrictions the 26-year-old was once subjected to and instead allow him and the coaching staff to make playing time decisions based more upon how he feels.

“Every time we go through the rotation, we will communicate and try to figure out what he needs in regards to rest,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “And then we’ll make our schedule accordingly.”

Maddon said Ohtani told him leading up to the season he wanted to play in all four games against the White Sox. He has done so this week, beginning his season two for 13 as the designated hitter with a home run, a stolen base and two RBIs.

When he takes the mound for the first time Sunday night, Maddon said he will be following Ohtani’s fastball command closely — something he has struggled with in past seasons and again battled at times this spring.

“Normally he has really good command of his breaking balls, slider, curve and he normally has really good command of his split,” Maddon said. “When the fastball is going where he wants it, these other two pitches, wow, they become really good. So when I’m watching him throw, if he has a good feel for his fastball, that’s when he really pitches deeply into the games.”

Ohtani has made only three starts since June 2018, having undergone a Tommy John surgery later in that 2018 season and getting shut down as a pitcher after only two outings in 2020 because of a forearm strain. Whereas in past seasons he has pitched on a once-a-week schedule, this year he is scheduled to make normal turns through the Angels’ six-man rotation.

The Angels hope it can lead to something the sport hasn’t seen in a century, a player excelling at the plate and on the rubber simultaneously. Sunday will be the first big test. And it will unfold under the bright spotlight of ESPN’s first Sunday Night Baseball broadcast of the year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Shohei Ohtani homers, pitches into 5th inning for Angels

    Shohei Ohtani both hit the hardest homer and threw the hardest pitch by a starter in the majors this season in an extraordinary two-way performance for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night. Ohtani pitched and hit in the same game for the first time since moving to the majors, and the Japanese star had memorable moments in both of his endeavors against the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani hit 100.6 mph with a fastball in the first inning, and his 451-foot homer on the first pitch he saw as the Angels' No. 2 hitter moments later went 115 mph off the bat.

  • Shohei Ohtani hits home run in historic start, but leaves game vs. White Sox after painful fifth inning

    Shohei Ohtani's historic start started with a bang, but ended in pain as the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Chicago White Sox.

  • Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run

    Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Sunday. Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

  • Jalen Suggs’ OT game-winner over UCLA sends 31-0 Gonzaga to National Championship Game

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through the epic, instant-classic between top-seeded Baylor and 11-seed UCLA in the Final Four, and tells you what it was like to be in the arena for Jalen Suggs’ memorable game-winner in overtime.

  • No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga: Keys to victory for men's NCAA Tournament championship game

    No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 1 Baylor face off in men's NCAA Tournament national title game. Here are the keys to victory for each team -- and prediction.

  • Patty Tavatanakit, a 21-year-old rookie, holds off Lydia Ko's historic round for ANA Inspiration victory

    Lydia Ko's final-round 62 tied the course record, but Patty Tavatanakit's lead was too large for Ko to catch Sunday at the ANA Inspiration.

  • 17-game schedule, Jimmy Garoppolo, draft needs and other 49ers news

    We check in with the San Francisco 49ers to see what has gone on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rival over the last week.

  • Urías starts strong, Dodgers beat Rox 4-2 for 3rd win in row

    Julio Urías got off to a strong start after a fine finish in last year’s World Series, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 Sunday. The champion Dodgers won the last three in a strange four-game series at Coors Field that featured a home run turned into a single on opening day, a cat running into the outfield, an inside-the-park homer and spraying fountains that distracted hitters. “There’s always a relief when you get out of Coors,” manager Dave Roberts said.

  • Disney Plus has canceled The Right Stuff, bringing an end to the space race

    There comes a day in the life of every streaming service when it must cast off the comfort and ease of childhood and kill its first original series, preferably up close and personal, so it can learn the value of life by watching the light slowly fade from the eyes of a streaming series that didn’t do a good job driving subscriber numbers. This weekend, Disney+ finally joined the other grown-up streaming services when it canceled one-season space race series The Right Stuff, putting all of its other streaming originals on notice—because if it can happen to The Right Stuff, a series that failed to make any sort of cultural impact, surely it could happen to anyone.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.

  • Mike Huckabee decides to ‘identify as Chinese’ in sarcastic tweet, gets ripped online

    Former Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted that he has chosen to “identify as Chinese” because it will help him find favor with American corporations. “I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese,” Huckabee tweeted Saturday. “Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values’ and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?” His quip coincides with Major League Baseball’s ...

  • The Rush: Stanford women win Championship, Zags hope for more magic in men’s final

    The Stanford Cardinal held off a scrappy Arizona Wildcats squad to capture their first National Championship in 29 years. On the men’s side, Gonzaga used some magic of its own to propel the Bulldogs into the finals against a Baylor buzzsaw -- to be decided tonight! Plus, Jared shows you “What’s Good” from the world of sports.

  • Oh, Oh, Ohtani!

    Dave Shovein recaps Shohei Ohtani's impressive hitting and pitching performance from Sunday and takes a look around the league in Monday's Daily Dose. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • Trying to regain momentum, Canadiens host Oilers

    Heading into the stretch drive that begins with Monday's home clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a defeat in their last outing that might snap their focus back in place. The Canadiens, who boast a solid hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, were enjoying a three-game winning streak and 4-0-2 run before the last-place Ottawa Senators slapped six goals on them Saturday in a 6-3 decision in Montreal. "It was unfortunate," forward Tyler Toffoli said.

  • Flat cap, unique season make for tight NHL trade deadline

    Acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the 2020 NHL trade deadline helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup. “We have zero dollars of cap space to acquire a player between now and the trade deadline,” general manager Julien BriseBois said.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know: Jack Campbell is leading Leafs to success

    Here's everything you need to know heading into the new week of Fantasy Hockey.

  • Jon Rahm, wife Kelley announce son's birth just days before the Masters

    Jon Rahm won't have to miss the Masters after all.

  • The other hero of Gonzaga's buzzer-beater: Coach Mark Few, who did nothing

    Mark Few's decision to not call a timeout when many coaches would have gave Jalen Suggs a runway while UCLA's defense scrambled.

  • Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire continued to lord over two divisions as the Bellator 255 results came in on Friday night. It was the fight promotion's debut event on the Showtime network. Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez In a featherweight title rematch, Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Emmanuel Sanchez. He finished the fight with a guillotine choke in the first round of the Bellator 255 main event and featherweight grand prix semi-final. Pitbull dropped Sanchez with a picture perfect left hook, followed up with a right jab to Sanchez’s shoulder that accelerated his trip to the canvas. Freire subsequently sank in a guillotine choke to put Sanchez to sleep 4:32 into the first round. With Freire’s main event victory, the Bellator double champ advances to the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. Pitbull will meet surging undefeated no. 1 featherweight contender A.J. McKee for the Bellator featherweight championship and a $1 million dollar prize. Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee faceoff at Bellator 255 Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson decisions Neiman Gracie No. 6 ranked welterweight Jason Jackson took home the victory in the Bellator 255 co-main event over no. 3 ranked Neiman Gracie. Jackson’s victory gives the Sanford MMA product a four-fight win streak. The fight in total was rather bizarre. Jackson had top control of Gracie when his eye dragged against the cage. However, Jackson overcame the adversity and finished the fight. The decision was also seen as a head-scratcher to many, particularly Bellator color commentator and renowned former MMA referee Big John McCarthy, who believed Gracie had won the fight. The fight statistics provide logic to McCarthy’s argument, as Gracie doubled Jackson’s strikes landed (73-36) and also maintained 26 more seconds of ground control with 4:35. Bellator 255 results: Tyrell Fortune steamrolls Jack May by first-round TKO Tyrell Fortune continued his ascendance up the Bellator heavyweight division with a dominant performance over Jack May, who filled in on short notice after Matt Mitrione pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The heavyweight scrap was actually a rematch between Fortune and May after a no contest as a result of a low blow in their first bout, which took place last September. It took relatively no time for Fortune to get May to the ground. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight utilized ground and pound, along with noticeable power in his hands, to take the TKO at 3:16 into the first round. Bellator 255 results: Usman Nurmagomedov outstrikes Mike Hamel to take unanimous decision Usman Nurmagomedov added another victory to his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Hamel in a lightweight contest. Contrary to his cousin Khabib, Nurmagomedov stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight, decisively outstriking Hamel, despite a valiant effort from the MMA Lab product. With his first victory under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to an impressive 12-0. Watch the full Bellator 255 event replay Bellator 255 results Main Card Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)