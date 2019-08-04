Angels RHP Peña goes on injured list with torn ACL Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Felix Pena, center, is tended to by trainers after an injury while covering first base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher Felix Pena has a torn ACL in his right knee and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Pena was injured covering first base in the second inning Saturday against Cleveland. He went to the ground after crossing the bag to record the out and grabbed his right leg.

Pena was down for several moments before being carried to the dugout by first baseman Albert Pujols and an athletic trainer. An MRI revealed the injury.

Manager Brad Ausmus said the team won't know until after the surgery is completed when the 29-year-old right-hander will begin a rehabilitation program.

Pena leads the Angels in wins and is 8-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 22 games. He pitched the final seven innings of a no-hitter against Seattle on July 12 on a night when they honored late left-hander Tyler Skaggs by all wearing his No. 45 in their first home game since his death.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) and right-hander Griffin Canning (elbow inflammation) were placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday.

Simmons is on the IL for the second time this season with the ankle injury. He was out from May 20 to June 27 after he tripped running past first base trying to beat out a ground ball.

''''We're not sure what the exact time frame is, but it's certainly going to be at least a couple of weeks,'' Ausmus said.

Simmons said the latest injury is in a different part of the ankle and occurred while in the batting cage on Saturday.

''It was the most normal swing,'' Simmons said. ''It's a little confusing right now. This one's a mystery to me.''

Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .274 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 74 games. David Fletcher started at shortstop Sunday.

Canning's absence will leave another open spot in the Angels' pitching staff. He is 4-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 15 starts and one relief appearance.

Right-hander Luke Bard and first baseman/pitcher Jared Walsh were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Wilfredo Tovar's contract was selected from Salt Lake.

Bard was pulled from the series finale at Cleveland after he was hit by a line drive in the fifth inning.

Bard was struck above his right elbow by Carlos Santana's liner. Ausmus and a trainer went to the mound, and Bard departed with a right triceps contusion.

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval will be called up from Salt Lake to start Monday night against Cincinnati in his major league debut. He was 4-4 with a 6.41 ERA in 15 starts at Salt Lake.

