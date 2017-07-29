Angels will use relievers against Blue Jays

TORONTO - The Los Angeles Angels are handing the game over to the bullpen right from the beginning Saturday.

Yusmeiro Petit will be making his first start of the season in the second game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays after making 36 relief appearances.

He will face Francisco Liriano, who could be making his final start for the Blue Jays as the deadline for trades without waivers approaches July 31.

"I've been part of this before in my life," Liriano said after he earned the win against the Oakland Athletics Monday. "So, I just try not to pay attention to that. I just try to concentrate on what I can control and stuff like that I cannot control."

With Parker Bridwell allowed one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings Friday night, the Angels defeated the Blue Jays 7-2.

The Angels (50-54) have a 3-2 advantage in the season series against the Jays and 206-205 in the all-time series.

The Blue Jays (48-55) are 4-12 in their past 16 games against the Angels at the Rogers Centre.

Petit (2-0, 2.70 ERA) will be starting Saturday to fill the vacancy left when Alex Meyer was put on the disabled list. The right-hander is expected to able to throw 40 to 50 pitches.

"There's a limit to how much he's going to do, but hopefully he'll get us off on the right foot and give us a chance to win the game," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

To provide some backup in the bullpen, the Angels will add right-hander Troy Scribner to the roster for the game Saturday.

Petit, 32, will be the 10th different starting pitcher used this season by the Angels.

It will be his first start since June 20, 2016, when he pitched for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five hits, one walk and three runs while striking out five in six innings.

His last win as a starter was Sept. 9, 2014, when he pitched for the San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He is 16-24 with a 4.95 ERA in 58 career starts.

He leads the majors with 22 relief outings of 1 1/3 innings or more this season.

Petit matched his longest outing of the season when he worked three scoreless innings Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, his most recent appearance. He has stranded all 13 of his inherited runners as a valuable member of the staff.

He has made two career relief outings against the Blue Jays, working a total of 4 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and one run. He will be starting for the first time at the Rogers Centre.

Scribner, 26, is 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA in 18 appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. He does not have overpowering stuff.

"The key for me is always the fastball command," Scribner said. "It has to be there every time. I have to throw to the four corners of the strike zone with my fastball and then be able to mix in my other stuff off that. But that's always been the key."

Despite the win in his most recent start, Liriano (6-5, 5.99 ERA) is 1-1 with a 9.35 ERA over his past three starts with a .314 opponents' batting average and a .429 opponents' on-base percentage.

He lost to the Angels April 24 at Anaheim when he allowed five hits, four walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Angels won 2-1.

In 12 career games against the Angels, Liriano is 2-7 with a 5.95 ERA.