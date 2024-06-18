Angels play the Brewers leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (42-30, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-43, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (2-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -136, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles has a 29-43 record overall and a 12-23 record in home games. The Angels are 15-36 in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 42-30 record overall and a 20-18 record on the road. The Brewers are 29-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .426. Zachary Neto is 8-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .305 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI. Christian Yelich is 14-for-36 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Soriano: day-to-day (abdominal), Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (wrist), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.