Angels place Matt Shoemaker on 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain

The Angels placed right-hander Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, per a team announcement on Saturday. The move is retroactive to June 15. Shoemaker was pulled in the fourth inning of his start on Wednesday after feeling tightness in the extensor muscle of his right forearm. He’s expected to miss one start during his DL stint, which will go to rookie right-hander Parker Bridwell on Tuesday against the Yankees.

This is the second forearm injury Shoemaker has sustained since 2015, when he missed several weeks with another right forearm strain. He’s struggled to match the 3.88 ERA and 3.51 FIP he posted during the 2016 season, turning in a 6-3 record, 4.52 ERA and 5.11 FIP through his first 14 starts this year.

It’s not a good look for the Angels’ pitching staff, which currently has seven pitchers sitting on the disabled list and a rotation that ranks fourth-last in the league with a cumulative 4.35 ERA and 1.8 fWAR. Shoemaker’s postgame comments to the press on Wednesday suggested that his injury is far from a worst-case scenario, however. Per MLB.com’s Kaelen Jones:

The righty told reporters that night that team doctors had informed him it was better to feel tightness in the extensor muscle, which is on top of the forearm, because it’s less likely to be tied to an elbow injury.

