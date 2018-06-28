Angels pitcher suffers gruesome leg injury on play at home plate

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jake Jewell was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury during Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

The injury occurred when the rookie right-hander was attempting to cover home plate after throwing a wild pitch in the eighth inning. Jewell was in a race to beat Boston’s J.D. Martinez to the plate when he slipped and his right leg bent under the full weight of his body.

The Angels have yet to officially update Jewell’s status. We warn you there are videos and images of the play that are graphic and indicative of a significant injury.

Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher Jake Jewell rolls on the field after injuring his right ankle while covering home during Wednesday’s game in Boston. (AP)

Jewell, 25, had just been recalled from Triple-A prior to Wednesday’s game. He made two appearances for Los Angeles earlier in the season, allowing an earned run in 1.1 innings. At the Triple-A level, he posted a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 25 innings of work.

Jewell’s injury seemed to rattle everyone in the ballpark, including his opponents in the Red Sox dugout. After Boston’s 9-6 win, J.D. Martinez extended well wishes to his fallen opponent.

J.D. Martinez on the Jake Jewell injury — 'I felt bad. I just kept saying, ‘I didn’t touch him.’ I didn’t feel any kind of impact. Those are kind of the scariest ones almost. It looked like he was in a lot of pain. Prayers to him. You never want to see that happen.' #RedSox — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) June 28, 2018





The Angels strong start to the season has been derailed by a string of injuries. Thirteen players on the team’s 40-man roster are currently on the disabled, including Shohei Ohtani.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Angels also learned that infielder Zack Cozart would require season-ending shoulder surgery. The team’s depth has been tested all season, and that will continue in wake of Jewell’s unfortunate injury.

