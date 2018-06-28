Angels pitcher suffers gruesome leg injury on play at home plate
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jake Jewell was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury during Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.
The injury occurred when the rookie right-hander was attempting to cover home plate after throwing a wild pitch in the eighth inning. Jewell was in a race to beat Boston’s J.D. Martinez to the plate when he slipped and his right leg bent under the full weight of his body.
[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]
The Angels have yet to officially update Jewell’s status. We warn you there are videos and images of the play that are graphic and indicative of a significant injury.
Jewell, 25, had just been recalled from Triple-A prior to Wednesday’s game. He made two appearances for Los Angeles earlier in the season, allowing an earned run in 1.1 innings. At the Triple-A level, he posted a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 25 innings of work.
Jewell’s injury seemed to rattle everyone in the ballpark, including his opponents in the Red Sox dugout. After Boston’s 9-6 win, J.D. Martinez extended well wishes to his fallen opponent.
J.D. Martinez on the Jake Jewell injury — 'I felt bad. I just kept saying, ‘I didn’t touch him.’ I didn’t feel any kind of impact. Those are kind of the scariest ones almost. It looked like he was in a lot of pain. Prayers to him. You never want to see that happen.' #RedSox
— Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) June 28, 2018
The Angels strong start to the season has been derailed by a string of injuries. Thirteen players on the team’s 40-man roster are currently on the disabled, including Shohei Ohtani.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Angels also learned that infielder Zack Cozart would require season-ending shoulder surgery. The team’s depth has been tested all season, and that will continue in wake of Jewell’s unfortunate injury.
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Germany eliminated from World Cup with loss to South Korea
• MLB podcast: Archie Bradley reveals he pooped his pants during a game
• Human body discovered in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves’ Suntrust Park
• Wendell Carter’s parents still mad at Duke over ‘shady’ recruiting tactics