Angels pitcher Reid Detmers throws first individual no-hitter of 2022 MLB season vs. Rays

Reid Detmers has thrown the first individual no-hitter of the 2022 MLB season.

The Los Angeles Angels pitcher blanked the Tampa Bay Rays, 12-0, on Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Detmers was perfect through five before issuing a walk on a 3-2 count to Taylor Walls on a pitch that just missed to start the sixth inning. In the seventh, Rays outfielder Brett Phillips reached base on an error by Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.

That was it for the Rays when it came to base runners. Detmers finished with two strikeouts and one walk on 108 pitches. His no-hitter is the first for the Angels since Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined for one in July 2019 and is the 12th for the franchise overall. It is the first no-hitter by an individual Angels pitcher since Jered Weaver tossed one in May 2012.

"I just blacked out," Detmers said on the field after the game.

Detmers entered Tuesday night's game with an unassuming 5.32 ERA on the season and had thrown just 42⅔ innings over two seasons, topping out at six innings pitched. But he pitched the game of his life Tuesday night to enter his name into the record books as the youngest pitcher in Angels history to fire a no-hitter at 22 years old.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers celebrates with catcher Chad Wallach after throwing a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium.

Detmers' no-hitter is the second thrown this season. Five New York Mets pitchers combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reid Detmers throws no-hitter for LA Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays