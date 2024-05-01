Angels and Phillies play to decide series winner

Philadelphia Phillies (20-11, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-19, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-3, 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-4, 6.67 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -183, Angels +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 11-19 overall and 4-10 in home games. The Angels are seventh in the AL with 33 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Philadelphia is 20-11 overall and 10-5 in road games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .254, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has seven home runs, seven walks and 23 RBI while hitting .273 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 13-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .366 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Trea Turner is 15-for-45 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .244 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: day-to-day (knee), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.