Angels open spring training with victory over Giants

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers during a game against the Dodgers in September. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Angels on Sunday opened spring training with a 5-2 victory over the Giants in seven innings.

ON THE MOUND: José Quintana and Patrick Sandoval each threw scoreless innings. Quintana hit his first batter and walked his second before getting three straight outs. Sandoval also issued a walk, but struck out two. In the third inning, right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes — who is in contention for one of the team’s final bullpen spots this spring — left the game with right elbow discomfort.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels were on the base paths all day, scoring twice in the second and third and tacking on another run in the seventh. The team had only five hits — including just one extra-base hit courtesy of a Luis Rengifo double — but walked eight times. Rengifo, David Fletcher and Jared Walsh all reached base twice.

EXTRA BASES: Top prospect Jo Adell drew a a walk at the plate, but committed a miscue defensively when he fell down in right field trying to track a fly ball in the third inning on a play that yielded the Giants’ first run. Manager Joe Maddon said afterward it was simply a slip, perhaps caused by slick grass near the warning track.

UP NEXT: The Angels will host the Chicago White Sox at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Monday in their Cactus League home opener. Offseason acquisition Alex Cobb is projected to start the game.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.