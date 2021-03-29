Angels open Freeway Series in dramatic fashion vs. Dodgers

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, left, celebrates with infielder Jose Iglesias after hitting a walk-off solo home run against the Dodgers on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Angels defeated the Dodgers 6-5 in eight innings Sunday in the Freeway Series opener at Angel Stadium.

PLAYING LONG BALL: The two teams combined for six home runs on Sunday, including Taylor Ward’s walk-off solo homer to end the eight-inning game. Max Muncy opened the scoring with a two-run blast to center in the second, then hit another to almost the same spot in the fifth. Gavin Lux and Corey Seager each homered in the third. Juan Lagares had the Angels’ lone homer.

ON THE MOUND: Neither starter, Andrew Heaney for the Angels and Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers, had particularly clean outings in their final tuneup of the spring. Heaney was charged with four runs in 22/3 innings, striking out five batters but also giving up four hits and two walks. Gonsolin surrendered eight hits, three walks and four runs (though only two were earned) in his 32/3 innings. Griffin Canning, another starter who pitched two innings out of the bullpen, finished with one run, one hit, three walks and two strikeouts.

FANS BACK SOON: This week’s games will likely be the only this year in which fans aren’t allowed at Dodger Stadium or Angel Stadium. Once the regular season begins, both teams will be allowed to host crowds of up to about 20% capacities.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.