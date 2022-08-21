Angels' Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

DAVE HOGG
·1 min read
DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus.

Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning.

Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game.

The four-inning outing marked Ohtani's shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

