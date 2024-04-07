Angels' Nolan Schanuel loses lengthy on-base streak on a scoring change from a game 6 days earlier

Los Angeles Angels' Nolan Schanuel (18) looks up after hitting a homer during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel's on-base streak to begin his major league career has ended at 30 games due to a retroactive scoring change made nearly a week after the game.

Schanuel's streak is still the third-longest in baseball history, but it's over after MLB on Friday changed the scoring on a play in Los Angeles' game at Baltimore on March 30. The Angels appealed the decision, but were denied.

The Angels thought Schanuel had kept the streak alive with an infield single in the ninth inning of that road game against the Orioles, but MLB gave a dropped catch error to Baltimore reliever Mike Baumann upon review.

Schanuel had reached base safely in every game since, drawing a walk Friday night against Boston to extend the streak to 36 games. The Angels thought he was two shy of catching the Yankees' Truck Hannah, who reached base in 38 straight games to start his career in 1918.

Alvin Davis holds the major league record after reaching base in his first 47 games for Seattle in 1984.

Angels manager Ron Washington said he disagreed with the ruling on the tough play made by Baumann and Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who fielded Schanuel's hot grounder and threw to Baumann on the run covering first.

The 22-year-old Schanuel was called up by the Angels last season only 40 days after they drafted him out of Florida Atlantic with the 11th overall pick. He quickly became Los Angeles' starting first baseman with his knack for getting on base, although he entered Saturday's game in a 2-for-20 slump with six walks to start the 2024 season.

___

