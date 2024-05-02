Angels No.15 ranked prospect doubles as Trash Pandas team barber

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Los Angeles Angels No. 15 overall prospect doesn’t just help the Rocket City Trash Pandas on the field.

Left-handed pitching prospect Victor Mederos learned to cut hair when he was a kid, first practicing on family members before taking his clippers to teammates’ hairlines in college.

“I was just always so intrigued on how somebody could come in one way, get a haircut and their confidence changes,” Mederos said as he cut teammate Tyler Payne’s hair. “Everything changes about them, so I just thought that part of it was pretty cool.”

According to Mederos, when he was in college people always told him that once he got to professional baseball having the ability would serve him well among his teammates.

“I didn’t really understand that until I got to pro ball,” said Mederos. “I told the guys I cut hair and they didn’t believe me and then I cut somebody’s hair once and then they were like ‘alright you can cut mine’ and next thing you know I’m cutting four or five guys a day”

As a pitcher, Mederos only plays roughly every five days meaning he has a lot of time on his hands in between outings, so he puts his hands to work.

“For me, it’s peaceful,” Mederos said. “I don’t mind doing it. I don’t know, it just kind of takes me out of the baseball part of it.”

Mederos made his Major League debut on June 30, 2023. In total, he’s appeared in three games for the Angels, pitching three innings and striking out three batters.

Although he has made it to the Show, he didn’t get to debut his clippers in the Major League clubhouse due to the busy schedule.

