Angels minor league team throws no-hitter ... and loses 7-5

Ben Joyce, pitching for the Angels here in spring training, walked four and gave up five runs (one earned). His replacement fared worse. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Rocket City Trash Pandas, the delightfully named Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, found a novel way to make history in a doubleheader game on Saturday.

Entering the seventh and final inning against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Trash Pandas were up 3-0 and on track for a combined (and shortened) no-hitter. To finish things off, they turned to flamethrower Ben Joyce, the Angels' third-round pick last year who throws harder than anyone in the majors.

By the end of the inning, the Trash Pandas had blown the three-run lead, but, somehow, not the no-hitter. The team eventually lost 7-5 after a rally in the bottom of the seventh fell short.

Well, we did not give up a hit in the first game of today's doubleheader.



Unfortunately, we also did not win.



So, there's that. — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) April 8, 2023

How do you give up seven runs without allowing a hit? Well, let's just go through the seventh-inning play-by-play and see how things went wrong:

Rece Hinds walks

Allan Cerda walks

Nick Quintana pops out

Daniel Vellojin walks

James Free strikes out swinging

Jacob Hurtubise walks (3-1 Rocket City)

Jose Torres reaches on fielding error, a dropped (4-3 Chattanooga)

Angels remove Ben Joyce for Eric Torres

Noelvi Marte hit-by-pitch

Ivan Johnson hit-by-pitch

Rece Hinds hit-by-pitch (5-3 Chattanooga)

Allan Cerda walks (6-3 Chattanooga)

Wild pitch scores Ivan Johnson (7-3 Chattanooga)

Nick Quintana hit-by-pitch

Ilvin Fernandez strikes out swinging

You know those Little League games, where they just started having the kids pitch and one of them has clearly bitten off more than they can chew? It doesn't matter how hard they practiced, they just lose control of the strike zone and give up a disaster inning? That's basically what happened here, but with professional baseball players.

All told, Joyce and Torres combined to post five walks, four hit-by-pitches and a wild pitch, but only earned run, as a dropped fly ball by center fielder Jeremiah Jackson would have staunched the bleeding at one run. Instead, it was the go-ahead play.

MiLB update: the Rocket City Trash Pandas just threw a seven inning NO HITTER, conceded SEVEN RUNS and LOST 7-5. Yes that is a real score line. pic.twitter.com/1fHQHUo9IQ — MLB Walk Offs & Game Winning Plays (@MLBWalk_Offs) April 8, 2023

Make all the Tungsten Arm O'Doyle jokes you want, the Angels' big-league club will never surpass this.

And here's the kicker: this was only Game 1 of the doubleheader. The Trash Pandas had to play seven more innings after this.