Angels minor league team throws no-hitter ... and loses 7-5
The Rocket City Trash Pandas, the delightfully named Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, found a novel way to make history in a doubleheader game on Saturday.
Entering the seventh and final inning against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Trash Pandas were up 3-0 and on track for a combined (and shortened) no-hitter. To finish things off, they turned to flamethrower Ben Joyce, the Angels' third-round pick last year who throws harder than anyone in the majors.
By the end of the inning, the Trash Pandas had blown the three-run lead, but, somehow, not the no-hitter. The team eventually lost 7-5 after a rally in the bottom of the seventh fell short.
Well, we did not give up a hit in the first game of today's doubleheader.
Unfortunately, we also did not win.
So, there's that.
How do you give up seven runs without allowing a hit? Well, let's just go through the seventh-inning play-by-play and see how things went wrong:
Rece Hinds walks
Allan Cerda walks
Nick Quintana pops out
Daniel Vellojin walks
James Free strikes out swinging
Jacob Hurtubise walks (3-1 Rocket City)
Jose Torres reaches on fielding error, a dropped (4-3 Chattanooga)
Angels remove Ben Joyce for Eric Torres
Noelvi Marte hit-by-pitch
Ivan Johnson hit-by-pitch
Rece Hinds hit-by-pitch (5-3 Chattanooga)
Allan Cerda walks (6-3 Chattanooga)
Wild pitch scores Ivan Johnson (7-3 Chattanooga)
Nick Quintana hit-by-pitch
Ilvin Fernandez strikes out swinging
You know those Little League games, where they just started having the kids pitch and one of them has clearly bitten off more than they can chew? It doesn't matter how hard they practiced, they just lose control of the strike zone and give up a disaster inning? That's basically what happened here, but with professional baseball players.
All told, Joyce and Torres combined to post five walks, four hit-by-pitches and a wild pitch, but only earned run, as a dropped fly ball by center fielder Jeremiah Jackson would have staunched the bleeding at one run. Instead, it was the go-ahead play.
MiLB update: the Rocket City Trash Pandas just threw a seven inning NO HITTER, conceded SEVEN RUNS and LOST 7-5. Yes that is a real score line. pic.twitter.com/1fHQHUo9IQ
Make all the Tungsten Arm O'Doyle jokes you want, the Angels' big-league club will never surpass this.
And here's the kicker: this was only Game 1 of the doubleheader. The Trash Pandas had to play seven more innings after this.