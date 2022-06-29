Angels’ Mike Trout showed teammate how he was tipping pitches ... while in center field

The White Sox scored five runs in the seventh inning and broke open their game Tuesday in Anaheim, California.

Chicago beat the Angels 11-4 but the score was 5-3 when LA relief pitcher Elvis Peguero took the mound in the seventh. The White Sox opened the frame with a walk, a single, a double and another walk, leading to Peguero being pulled from the game.

In center field, Angels star Mike Trout seemed to be trying to get a message across to Peguero: you’re tipping your pitches.

Trout even appeared to be showing exactly how the White Sox were picking up what pitch was coming (video from Adam Stites):

Mike Trout out in center field getting annoyed that Elvis Peguero is tipping pitches



guy looks so fed up pic.twitter.com/e2UPQDMW5h — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) June 29, 2022

The Athletic’s Sam Blum talked to Peguero and Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery about Trout’s deductive skills. Peguero said he checked out the video of Trout and realized he indeed was tipping his pitches.