Angels' Meyer to face Tigers near hometown

DETROIT -- Alex Meyer will have a little extra incentive when he pitches against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

The Los Angeles Angels right-hander will have a contingent of friends and family making the 4 1/2-hour trek from his hometown of Greensburg, Ind., for his seventh start of the season.

"It's an awesome ballpark pretty close to home, and family coming up to watch, so I'm excited," Meyer said. "I'm trying to continue to build off of each and every one of my starts."

Meyer, who is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA, collected his first victory of the season and second of his career against the Tigers on May 14 at Angel Stadium. The 6-foot-9 Meyer gave up just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

"It was one of the better ones I've had up here," he said. "Obviously, getting ahead, getting strike one, played a big part in that. It's kind of a recipe for success, or least the first step of it. That day against the Tigers, I did use (the curveball) quite a bit, and it worked for me. But there's adjustments we'll have to make in that aspect, just because of scouting reports."

In two career outings (one start) vs. Detroit, he is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA.

Meyer was also effective in his last outing, allowing one run on five hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

"He's still searching for that consistency, but to measure Alex, you've got to look back where he was in spring training and the beginning of the season to where he is now," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's light years ahead of where he was."

Meyer will be facing a Detroit lineup fortified by the return of second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Kinsler was on the 10-day disabled list for nine games because of left hamstring strain. He was 1-for-4 with a walk in the Tigers' loss 5-3 to the Angels on Tuesday night.

"I think it's gone," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said of Kinsler's injury. "I don't think it will be an issue at all going forward."

The Tigers had been hot since returning from a 4-7 road trip. They didn't have any days off during the trek and also played a doubleheader. A sweep of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox preceded the loss on Tuesday.

"Since (the trip), we've been able to rest ourselves and get ourselves into a rhythm," Kinsler said. "Being at home and playing a good series against the White Sox and having another off day, we're back into the rhythm of the season and playing better baseball. That's usually what happens."

Buck Farmer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to the game on Wednesday to make his second start of the season. Farmer notched his first major league victory on May 27 in his only other appearance with Detroit this season, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while striking out 11.

Farmer appeared in 32 games, including eight starts, for Detroit over the previous three seasons before his breakthrough performance. Farmer has faced the Angels twice in his career, going 0-1 with a 12.71 ERA.

By starting Farmer on Wednesday, the Tigers can give second-year starter Michael Fulmer an additional day of rest.

"I think that gives him an extra day two starts in a row," Ausmus said.