Angels and Mariners players throw punches in benches-clearing brawl

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz was among the players ejected in a brawl against the Mariners on Sunday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Angels and Seattle Mariners players engaged in a benches-clearing brawl after Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Seattle's Jesse Winker with a pitch during the second inning at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

Exchanging words with players in the Angels dugout after getting hit by a pitch, Winker ran over to the Angels dugout and both benches cleared. Multiple players threw punches and multiple players were fighting on the ground in front of the dugout. After the players were separated, Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias threw multiple objects onto the field and Winker had to be restrained again by Mariners teammates.

Wantz hit Jesse Winker in the second inning and all hell broke lose. Dugout and bullpens clear, a brawl pushed to the back netting. Whole thing lasted about 4 minutes. Even when the two sides seemed like they were calming, another fight broke out out towards the mound. #Angels pic.twitter.com/YKVCqc5uEo — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) June 26, 2022

Wantz and Winker were among the players ejected. Jose Suarez took over on the mound for the Angels after the game was delayed 18 minutes by the fight. Angels interim manager Phil Nevin and pitchers Iglesias and Ryan Tepera were ejected. Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejected along with players Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford.

The brawl comes one day after Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch in the head by Mariners pitcher Erik Swanson in the ninth inning during Saturday's 5-3 loss.

Here is what precipitated brawl between #Angels and #Mariners ... Halos RHP Andrew Wantz had thrown a pitch near head of Julio Rodriguez's head in first inning. This was after SEA pitch near Mike Trout's head last night. pic.twitter.com/gDrDPqLvdT — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) June 26, 2022

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the fight soon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.