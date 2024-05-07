Angels look to stop losing streak in game against the Pirates

Los Angeles Angels (12-23, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-19, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -128, Angels +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter the matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of three in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 17-19 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Pirates have a 9-14 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles is 12-23 overall and 8-12 in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke'Bryan Hayes has seven doubles, a home run and 11 RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .189 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.