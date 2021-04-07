Angels' Joe Maddon must decide best way to use closer Raisel Iglesias

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helene Elliott
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 19: Raisel Iglesias #32 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals during the MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias pitches during a spring training game on March 19 in Surprise, Ariz. (Abbie Parr / Getty Images)

There was a good reason the Angels completely restructured their bullpen after last season, leaving Mike Mayers as the only pitcher on this year’s opening day roster who returned from 2020. Their bullpen shared the major league lead last season with 14 blown saves in 26 chances, led the majors in games entered with runners on base (92), and allowed 37% of inherited runners to score, contributing to a staff earned-run average of 5.09 that ranked 26th among 30 MLB teams.

General manager Perry Minasian’s main focus was to improve the back end of the bullpen and his prize acquisition was Raisel Iglesias, one of five closers with 100 saves or more since the start of the 2017 season. Trading right-hander Noe Ramirez and infielder Leonard Rivas to the Reds last December seemed a reasonable price to pay for the 31-year-old Cuban right-hander, who had converted eight of 10 save opportunities for Cincinnati last season and given up one home run to the 91 batters he faced in 22 appearances spanning 23 innings.

In the early days of Iglesias’ Angels career, though, his results have been mixed.

Iglesias earned the save in their opening day victory over the Chicago White Sox but gave up two runs and two hits in a non-save situation the next day, though he didn’t get the loss. He blew a save on Sunday but got bailed out — and earned the win —when Jared Walsh hit a walk-off three-run home run.

Brought into a non-save situation in a 2-2 game against the Houston Astros on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Angel Stadium, Iglesias gave up a single to Yordan Alvarez and a two-run home run to right-center by Carlos Correa on an 0-and-2 fastball. When the Angels ran out of late-innings magic and were silenced by Ryan Pressly, Iglesias was tagged with the loss in the Angels’ 4-2 defeat.

He has faced 20 batters and has given up two home runs, double the total he gave up last season while facing 91 batters. His ERA is 9.00 in four innings over four games, and he has given up five hits. The rest of the Angels’ bullpen has performed well, but Iglesias hasn’t matched them.

It’s too soon to pass judgment on him, he said, adding that he hasn’t lost confidence in himself and his stuff. He attributed his problems on Tuesday to nothing more than the location of that 98.5 m.p.h. four-seam fastball that Correa launched to right field.

“The plan was if we got to an 0-2 count situation was to attack with the fastball up in the zone, and if he took, then attack with a slider low and away,” Iglesias said through an interpreter. “Unfortunately, my fastball kind of stayed in the middle of the zone, and he was able to put a good swing on it.”

Manager Joe Maddon faulted Iglesias’ pitch selection in that at-bat, returning to a point he had made during spring training about the importance of pitch sequencing. Maddon wanted his pitchers to be more judicious and less predictable, saying the staff had the talent to improve overall and assume better command of the strike zone. That fastball to Correa was an unhappy example of what he had meant.

Maddon said he saw no quirk or weakness that would explain why Iglesias has given up two home runs so quickly this season. “Honestly, no. The 0-2 pitch right there, he had other options and I just think it was the pitch selection as much as anything. His stuff is fine,” Maddon said. “I think he actually looks pretty good. Just got to stay with it and work through it.

“Probably more than anything it’s just pitch execution. But his stuff is, I think, really good.”

The matter of how and when Maddon will use him could turn into a sticky situation. Iglesias expressed displeasure two years ago that Reds manager David Bell repeatedly used him in non-save situations, believing he should exclusively be a closer. To bring him in to pitch tied games was “horribly wrong,” Iglesias told reporters in 2019.

The numbers seem to back him up: According to baseball-reference.com, before Tuesday he had a 2.44 ERA in 136 games in save situations and a 3.38 ERA in 120 games in non-save situations.

Iglesias said Tuesday he hadn’t talked to Maddon about when he’d enter games and indicated he’d accept the manager’s assignments. “Whatever situation Joe wants to put me in, I have to go there and do my job,” Iglesias said. “The confidence is definitely there. It’s still early in the season. I’m not too worried about it. I just have to go in there and do my job.”

Maddon had no explanation for Iglesias’ struggles in non-save situations and said they hadn’t clashed over how he will use his reliever. “Two-two tie in the last at bat, you’re normally gonna to put him in there,” Maddon said. “The first time we put him out there, he hadn’t pitched. It was like coming out of spring training.

“I don’t believe there’s any correlation. Of course, I want to pitch him more, almost exclusively, in save situations. My conversations have been really good. I have not asked that specifically, but he has not indicated to me that he’s upset with anything.”

Maybe it’s time for Maddon and Iglesias to have a frank conversation and determine whether Iglesias is not only able but — more important — willing to pitch in non-save situations. If not, the revamped bullpen might be in for more restructuring.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Jorge Masvidal: Smooth weight cut will be ‘main determining factor’ in winning Kamaru Usman rematch

    Jorge Masvidal says there will be "no excuses" in his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • Michael Porter Jr.

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 31

  • Jarrett Allen

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 91

  • De'Aaron Fox

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 89

  • Colby Covington responds to Kamaru Usman’s inactivity dig: ‘Spoken like a true coward’

    Kamaru Usman says Colby Covington needs to "show me some activity" if he wants another title shot.

  • Demetrious Johnson taking Adriano Moraes seriously, laughs off proving anything to Dana White

    Former UFC flyweight champion and winner of the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix, Demetrious ”Mighty Mouse” Johnson, spoke at virtual media day for ONE on TNT ahead of challenging Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship. Despite holding the flyweight belt for over six years over the course of two title reigns in the promotion along with a five-inch height advantage, Moraes is an underdog against Mighty Mouse. While Johnson will not underestimate Moraes in any capacity, he is particularly complimentary of Moraes’ ability in the grappling department. “I think his greatest strength is his grappling. I think he’s very long for the division, very tall and he has those long legs,” said Johnson. “Phenomenal grappler. He likes to get on people’s backs, lock up the body triangle.” Johnson referenced his fight against Tatsumitsu Wada in August 2019. Wada got Johnson’s back and maintained control in that position for roughly three minutes. Mighty Mouse is cognizant of the fact that he must avoid similar circumstances with Moraes, a BJJ black belt. “I didn’t really take any damage from Tatsumitsu Wada being on my back, but that’s three minutes of me that I could’ve been working trying to finish a fight,” Johnson said. “Passing guard. Throwing elbows. Anything. So that’s the biggest strength that I believe Adriano has.” Johnson also spoke of Moraes’ approach to talk trash ahead of the fight. Mighty Mouse is frequently recognized by many as one of if not the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. Some fighters, like John Dodson, took a similar route ahead of their fight, yet a significant amount of Johnson’s opponents were solely focused on how to beat him let alone attempt to get in his head. “I haven’t really followed his career, so I don’t know how he approaches his fights. So this is I guess new to me,” Johnson said. “But I’ve had trash talk before in my fights, fighting John Dodson. I think John Dodson is the only one who really talked crap. But yeah, it’s just the way [Moraes] likes to take it if he wants it.” Despite Moraes’ trash talk, Johnson holds Moraes in high regard when it comes to his talent compared to past opponents. Demetrious Johnson notches the submission victory What does Demetrious Johnson have to prove to Dana White? “He’s up there. He’s my next biggest fight, he’s my next challenge,” Johnson said. Johnson also provided reasoning for why Moraes might not necessarily be a household name in MMA. “He hasn’t done any work on the U.S. soil, right? I believe the only reason my name is big on the U.S. soil and in Asia as well is for what I’ve done on American soil and how I've gone about my career,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what kind of elevated my name, essentially.” Perhaps Johnson’s most notable response during media day was when a journalist asked what it would mean to his legacy to show UFC president Dana White that he was still at the top of the heap with a victory over Moraes. Mighty Mouse burst out laughing. “It’s not important at all. I think the world knows where my skill set is,” Johnson said in between laughter. “I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.” Regardless, Johnson will show the world what he has in store for Adriano Moraes at “ONE on TNT I” on Wednesday, April 7. Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez! Check out highlights from Demetrious Johnson winning the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Holly Holm down to rematch returning Miesha Tate: ‘I always like to avenge losses’

    Holly Holm hopes she gets the chance to cross paths with Miesha Tate again now that her former foe is back to active competition.

  • Christian Wood

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 29

  • Video: Does Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou or UFC need superfight the most?

    Everyone wants to see Francis Ngannou make his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Jon Jones, but it's not looking good.

  • Dealing of Sam Darnold reveals a truth about Deshaun Watson: trade partners are backing away

    It can't be underscored strongly enough: The Carolina move is a serious fracture in any remaining Watson trade market, assuming one still exists.

  • Masters 2021 predictions: from Green Jacket winner to Brits who will shine

    Back in its usual April slot at Augusta National Golf Club, the 85th Masters returns with world number one Dustin Johnson bidding to retain the title he won in November. But as ever with Augusta, there are plenty more sub-plots than that, such as England's Lee Westwood bidding to break Jack Nicklaus' record and become the oldest player to win the Masters. From veterans still grinding it out to emerging names throwing their hat into the ring, it promises to be anything but dull. With that in mind, Telegraph Sport offers up our key predictions, from picking a winner through to a big name unlikely to make the cut. Masters 2021: Tee times for first round, how to watch and latest odds James Corrigan Winner: Justin Thomas won The Players last month and the exuberant American's form stands out among the favourites. Has been spending time with Tiger Woods of late and will have an informed gameplan. The fast and firm conditions suit. Brit who will shine: What a story it would be if Lee Westwood at the age of 47 could become the oldest ever winner of The Masters. I will be surprised if he is outside the top 15. Loves Augusta and in wonderful form. Veteran who will roll back the years: Westwood should probably count in this, but that would be offensive. Bernhard Langer will probably make the cut at 63 and everyone will be shocked, but not really. In these conditions, he could make the top 25. Youngster who will make a name for himself: Scotland has a brave new hope in Bob MacIntyre. The 24-year-old left-hander has a Shinty background and a fighter's hear. The debutant can put Oban on the map - or at least pinpoint exactly where it is up there in the beautiful Highlands. Big name to miss the cut: Bryson DeChambeau was sent from heaven for golf writers and the longer he is on the leaderboard the better for every story concerned. But he doesn't get Augusta and this week is not the time for bravado. How Bryson DeChambeau is built to hit hard - and very, very long

  • Nationals rally after Braves batter Max Scherzer in COVID-delayed season opener

    Welcome to the 2021 season, Nationals.

  • Champions League ref caught on video asking for Erling Haaland's autograph after enormous blown call

    Probably not what UEFA wants to see.

  • Mickelson says firm Augusta layout will command players' respect

    The course set-up for this week's Masters is shaping up to be fast and firm, a stark contrast from last November and one that three-times champion Phil Mickelson says will command respect. Much is often made of Augusta National's fast, undulating greens, which during practice rounds this week have been much harder and faster than last year when soft conditions allowed players to fire at flagsticks without much fear of consequence. "I would say for the last decade, the greens here are in the top 25 percent of softest we play on tour, and the golf course's only defence is the greens, right," Mickelson said on Tuesday in his pre-tournament news conference.

  • Nick Saban: 49ers 'didn't ask me a thing' about Mac Jones at Pro Day

    Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.

  • Robby Anderson thinks Sam Darnold will flourish away from Jets: 'He didn't have the best supporting cast'

    Robby Anderson is excited to be reunited with Sam Darnold.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Norman Powell with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 04/06/2021

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.