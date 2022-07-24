Angels interim manager Phil Nevin ejected following Shohei Ohtani's home run vs. Braves

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin managed to get ejected from Saturday night's game vs. the Atlanta Braves in the aftermath of a home run by his own star.

Nevin's ire appeared to be stoked in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Braves All-Star Austin Riley was ruled to have checked his swing on what would have been an inning-ending strikeout. On the very next pitch, Riley drilled a 415-foot, two-run home run that put the defending champs up 7-1.

Nevin expressed his displeasure at the time, and Shohei Ohtani's homer the next inning — a solo shot off Kyle Wright — apparently did nothing to calm him down.

This is the check swing the #Angels thought was strike 3 on Austin Riley.



He hit a 2-run HR on the next pitch.



The Angels are down 7-1 in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/wC8PbzGwOC — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 24, 2022

Following Ohtani's blast, Nevin was caught on camera yelling (rather profanely) at the umpires that the score should be 5-2, instead of 7-2.

He then apparently made his way onto the field according to reporters on the scene and was promptly ejected for the third time this season.

Story continues

Phil Nevin has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/KY5LabIod3 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 24, 2022

The 7-2 score held as the disappointing Angels dropped to 39-55.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was ejected in the fifth inning vs. the Atlanta Braves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angels manager ejected after Shohei Ohtani hit home run